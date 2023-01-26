Thousands of workers across Cyprus staged a work stoppage on Thursday over a disagreement between the government, employers and trade unions regarding the full restoration of the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA).

The protests gathered employees from all sectors in one of the largest workers’ demonstrations in Cyprus since 1950.

The three-hour work stoppage was organised with the cooperation of trade unions representing more than 70,000 workers and was attended by employees from all sectors of the economy such as public servants, teachers, police, journalists, judges, and hospital staff, among others.

In Nicosia, the public started gathering around 12 pm outside the Ministry of Finance. In Limassol, Larnaca, and Paphos the protest took place held outside the District Administration offices, while in Paralimni, workers demonstrated outside the Welfare Office.

Outside the Finance Ministry in Nicosia, thousands of people joined by union representatives from Peo, Sek, Pasydy, Deok, Esk, Oelmek, Poed, Oltek, SAK, Pasyki, and others, demanded the restoration of CoLA, shouting “hands off CoLA” and “CoLA for all workers.”