Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL:

The two government candidates lack credibility

“Andreas Mavroyiannis will be the winner of the elections, provided that the hard work continues”

30 December 2022, ‘Astra’ radio

The General Secretary of AKEL has appealed to citizens not to believe the election announcements of the two DISY government candidates, namely Averof Neophytou and Nikos Christodoulides.

Speaking to ‘Astra’ radio, Stefanos Stefanou pointed out that both candidates, who want to continue Anastasiades’ government, lack credibility.

The General Secretary of AKEL noted that their policies over the past 10 years have been in the opposite direction from what they now say they will do if they were to be elected. He pointed out that the two of them convinced the people before the previous elections that they were saying a lot of things, but it all turned out to be just empty talk, he said.

After referring to a society mired in inequality and economic insecurity, to a state engulfed in corruption and entanglement/interwoven interests, and to a country that is disreputable because of the ‘golden’ passports and wiretapping/surveillance scandals, the General Secretary of AKEL noted, underlying the need for change in the country.

Stefanos Stefanou expressed his assessment that Andreas Mavroyiannis will be the winner of the elections, as long as the hard work continues. He said that the results of this work can be seen in the polls, adding that the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis has gained momentum.

This, Stefanos Stefanou explained, is due to the growing rallying of AKEL’s voters, the confidence shown in his candidacy by people from other spectrums, and the prospect that people frustrated by the situation see in him.

At the same time, Stefanos Stefanou also referred to the Cyprus problem, saying that for Cyprus to get out of the damaging situation that has been created, initiatives must be taken to restore the credibility of the Greek Cypriot side internationally.

The General Secretary of AKEL stressed that the credibility of the Greek Cypriot side has been tarnished due to the erroneous and contradictory handling made by Nicos Anastasiades, which had Nicos Christodoulides as a protagonist and Averof Neophytou as a co-sponsor.

S.Stefanou pointed out that the initiatives, as mentioned by Andreas Mavroyiannis, can lead to the resumption of the negotiations and to a solution to the Cyprus problem, much easier than other issues, such as the war in Ukraine.