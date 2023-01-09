Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will visit the Republic of Cyprus, the United Nations Buffer Zone and the Sovereign Base Area at Dhekelia on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th January, the High Commission announced. The Princess will also be received by President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

The visit – an invitation from UN peacekeepers – will allow The Princess Royal to meet and thank the serving British peacekeepers from The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment and The Royal Logistic Corps for whom Her Royal Highness is the Colonel-in-Chief. The visit will recognise their service and contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), the press release reads.

The Princess Royal will accompany the Regiment on a tour of the UN Buffer Zone and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery at Wayne’s Keep where Her Royal Highness will lay a wreath at the Cypriot memorial.

The Princess Royal will attend a Reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq OBE, at his Residence, where Her Royal Highness will recognise the ties between the UK, Cyprus and the Commonwealth.

Her Royal Highness will conclude the visit at the British Sovereign Base at Dhekelia where The Princess will meet members of the British Armed Forces and their families and open a new school for the children of serving personnel.

British High Commissioner, Irfan Siddiq OBE, said that he is pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Cyprus. He added that her visit ”is an important opportunity to showcase the strength of the enduring links between our two countries through our friends and partners – from the President of the Republic to our peacekeepers.”