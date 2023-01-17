The @MayorofLondon’s Warmer Homes programme offers grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 to make homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run. Find out if you’re eligible.

Apply now to reduce your winter fuel bills! Find out if you can apply to Warmer Homes for a grant of up to £25,000

https://bit.ly/3b7WB0u

#WarmerHomesLDN