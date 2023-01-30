The mandate for United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is expected to get renewed annually, instead of every six months, from now on.

According to CNA information, in the resolution of the United Nations Security Council that is expected to be approved on January 30th, at the international organization’s headquarters, the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate is expected to be for 12 months instead of six months as before. A competent source has told CNA that this was an idea put forward by ​​the British and that this issue has been discussed for a long time.

The source added that the Cypriot government has given its consent to this, on the understanding that the UN Secretary General’s reports on Cyprus will come out normally every six months, so that the Cyprus issue can be discussed.

The reports will come out every six months and the resolution will be approved every 12. If there is a serious violation by the Turkish side, the Cypriot government can appeal to the UN Security Council for a special resolution or a special statement, as in the case of the fenced off city of Famagusta, the same source added.

UNFICYP, comprising over 800 military personnel from about seven troop contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after inter-communal fighting broke out. UNFICYP’s mandate is to contribute to the restoration of normal conditions and entails the facilitation of an increasingly wide range of civilian activities.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.