The Debt Advice Bus is coming to Enfield! 🚌

@DebtFreeAdvice_ and @MayorofLondon have partnered to deliver a Cost of Living support bus to bring specialist advice and support directly to those who need it. The bus offers expert advice on navigating debt, benefits entitlement and much more.

Catch the bus next week:

🗓 Thursday 19 Jan, 10am-4pm

📍Joyce Avenue and Snell’s Park Estate, Langhedge Lane N18 2TG