Short-notice cancellations and changes may also be made as a result of ongoing action

The Tube and Overground networks are unaffected by this strike and normal service is expected

As a result of strike action on 12 January 2023, customers are warned of travel disruption on the Elizabeth line. TfL is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the strike being taken by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Prospect and is working with operator MTR-Elizabeth line to run as many services as possible, however customers are advised to check before they travel and to leave extra time for their journeys. Action short of a strike will begin on the same day and run until late February, which may mean short-notice disruption continues following the strike action.

There will be no service throughout the day in the central section of the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington. The Elizabeth line will operate as separate railways on the east and west of the line, but customers should be aware that there may be short-notice alterations or cancellations.

In the east, between Shenfield and Liverpool Street mainline station, the Elizabeth line will operate a Saturday service of eight trains per hour, with three extra services per hour during the morning and evening peak. In the west there will be limited services, with two trains per hour running from Paddington to Reading, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Maidenhead, two trains per hour running from Paddington to Heathrow Terminal 4 and no services running to Heathrow Terminal 5.

This dispute is about pay. TfL has made a two-year offer of a 4 per cent pay increase for 2022 and 4.4 per cent increase in 2023. TfL believes the offer is fair and urges the TSSA and Prospect to engage in further discussions to avoid this strike and travel disruption for customers.

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “Strikes are bad news for everyone, and we urge the TSSA and Prospect to continue to work with us to avoid industrial action. These strikes will have a detrimental effect during a time where we are encouraging customers back on to trains into central London, in which the Elizabeth line has played a leading role.”

Where possible, customers should consider alternative transport such as London Underground, London Overground, buses, National Rail services or walking and cycling, with Santander Cycles available in central London, and rental e-scooters are available in some London boroughs.

A good service is expected to resume at around 09.00am on the morning of Friday 13 January. Full details are available on the TfL website.

Some buses will be impacted by Unite strike action on Abellio bus routes on 12 January 2023. Full details of the effects of these strikes are available on TfL’s website at tfl.gov.uk/strikes, while the TfL Go app and Journey Planner will assist customers in planning their journeys around the action.