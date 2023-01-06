Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas, who joined the show in 2022 as one of four new pro dancers, is currently taking a New Year break in her hometown Limassol, Cyprus.
The 27-year-old dancer shared snippets of her holiday on her Instagram story which included enjoying a meal at the Columbia Beach Resort, as well as a cup of Cypriot coffee.
She also shared a sweet photo with a Cypriot relative and her dog in a car, captioning it ‘road trip.’
Latin dance champion Michelle first started dancing at the age of 6 in Cyprus. There she became an undefeated champion, winning national titles consecutively from 2001-2011 before moving to London to study.
Whilst in the UK, she represented England at major international championships before joining Burn The Floor.
Michelle wasn’t paired with a celebrity partner in the last series of Strictly, however we saw her perform in all the Pro group numbers.
Michelle is in a relationship with professional dancer and choreographer Simone Arena.
Her last professional dance partner was Paulius Vaskelis. Together they recorded 17 results in Professional Latin category.
Strictly’s Michelle Tsiakkas returns to her hometown Limassol
Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas, who joined the show in 2022 as one of four new pro dancers, is currently taking a New Year break in her hometown Limassol, Cyprus.