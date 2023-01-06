Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas, who joined the show in 2022 as one of four new pro dancers, is currently taking a New Year break in her hometown Limassol, Cyprus.

The 27-year-old dancer shared snippets of her holiday on her Instagram story which included enjoying a meal at the Columbia Beach Resort, as well as a cup of Cypriot coffee.

She also shared a sweet photo with a Cypriot relative and her dog in a car, captioning it ‘road trip.’

Latin dance champion Michelle first started dancing at the age of 6 in Cyprus. There she became an undefeated champion, winning national titles consecutively from 2001-2011 before moving to London to study.

Whilst in the UK, she represented England at major international championships before joining Burn The Floor.

Michelle wasn’t paired with a celebrity partner in the last series of Strictly, however we saw her perform in all the Pro group numbers.

Michelle is in a relationship with professional dancer and choreographer Simone Arena.

Her last professional dance partner was Paulius Vaskelis. Together they recorded 17 results in Professional Latin category.