Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during his first round match against Quentin Halys of France at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Monday. Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6) to advance into the second round.

He will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the next round

“It was challenging, he came up with some good tennis in the third set, I kind of lost my rhythm in the serve,” said Tsitsipas.

“So I had to find ways to get out of the difficult situation. I think my fighting spirit showed towards the end, I wasn’t going to give up.”