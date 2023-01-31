Islington Council stands with Islington’s LGBTQ communities to celebrate their history and unique contributions to our borough.

Throughout February, the council is partnering with local LGBTQ charity forum+ to deliver a range of exciting online and in-person events celebrating the diverse experiences and history of Islington’s LGBTQ community. Events include:

Wednesday 1st February, 7 pm: Join OutLoud LGBTQ+ at London Metropolitan Archives for a look at LGBTQ+ history through the personal archive of Andrew Lumsden. Andrew was among the infuriated queens on the original London Pride march in 1972 and invented Gay News. Booking via Eventbrite

Thursday 16 February, 6pm: Islington Council’s LGBTQ Staff Forum invite all residents to a night of cabaret, comedy, all infused with queer history with Mark T Cox at Tall Stories, Islington Central Library. Mark is a piano-playing, pop-song singing, big dickie-bow wearing star who will showcase his camp musical comedy to anyone who’ll listen! The event will take place between 6 and 7pm and is free to book.

Friday 17 February, 10am: Come along and join Dani the storyteller as she explores the history of Islington’s Pride movement, with an immersive storytelling experience

Saturday 18 February: Gay Holloway – An ‘X-rated’ walking tour up Holloway Road revealing gay clubs, shops, publications, politics, meeting places and residents. Book here.

Sunday 19 February, 2pm: Gay Barnsbury – Wend your way around the back streets of Barnsbury to discover its gay clubs, bars, politics, support and residents. Hear how even the famous had to hide their sexuality and what happened to those who didn’t. Book here.

Wednesday 22 February, 6-7pm. Islington Council’s LGBTQ Staff Forum are delighted to present an evening of fascinating conversation with Dr Clifford Williams. Williams, author of ‘Courage to be’, was a participating member of the London Gay Teenage Group (LGTG) in 1970s London, a pioneering support group based in Islington that helped and supported its members during a difficult time. Book now

Thursday 23 February, 1.30 pm–3 pm. Islington Carer’s Hub Visit to Queer Britain. If you look after a friend, partner or relative, Islington Carers invite you to a free 40-minute guided tour of the Queer Britain Museum in Granary Square. Free to book – limited places: Visit Queer Britain Museum, 2 Granary Square, London N1C 4BH

All month long: Islington’s Pride Heritage Trail Journey. The trail includes current and former residents, venues such as LGBTQ+ bars, community organisations and locations of celebration and infamy! Visit the website and plan your own route at your own pace.

All month long: Islington Libraries will have proudly on display their LGBT+ Book Lists. Find out more at your local library, or online.

Find out more information on these and other projects, and a full programme of events by forum+

Sadly, LGBTQ residents in Islington are more likely to experience hate crime. As part of its work to make Islington a safer borough for all, the council provides support for individuals reporting hate crime, and those experiencing domestic abuse, from specialist charity and service provider Galop. Find out more about reporting hate crime.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Executive Member for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion, said: “Islington is a wonderfully diverse borough with a long and unique history of LGBTQ nightlife, culture, activism, and community.

“This year, we’re delighted to see so many in-person events after the last few years. I’m delighted that there are so many events happening that celebrate our brilliant borough’s LGBTQ history and culture, and I invite everyone to join in!”

Tessa Havers-Strong, leader of forum+, said “forum+ is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ community in Islington. We invite everyone in Islington to join the festivities during LGBTQ History Month 2023 and explore local LGBTQ history through exhibitions, guided walks, film screenings, spoken word, history talks and more!

“Islington has long been known as an inclusive place to live, a place where different communities and cultures achieve together. The rich LGBTQ history of our area will be highlighted in this very special collection of activities and events which celebrate the culture, lives and experiences of Islington’s LGBTQ community. We hope that you’ll join with us throughout February. Happy LGBTQ History Month!”