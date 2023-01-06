Minister of Transport, Giannis Karousos, announced today that a total of 125 smart traffic light systems will be installed in both Nicosia and Limassol, aiming to tackle the traffic congestion issues in the cities.

Speaking to the Press after Epiphany celebration in Ayia Napa, the Minister said that these systems employ AI technology and are able to intercommunicate, in order to effectively control traffic. He explained that these systems will operate as if 125 digital traffic officers would collect data, analyze them and allow priority where and when needed.

He added that, according to records from the application of these systems abroad, traffic jams could be reduced by this technology by 10%-35%. He noted that a similar system has already been put to use in Limassol, at Ayia Fyla roundabout, and added that there was benefit of more than 50%.

Concluding, Karousos said that 80 systems will be installed in Nicosia and 45 in Limassol.