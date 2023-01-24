The funding comes from the £18 million Skills Bootcamps for Londoners programme to help people into good jobs in the capital’s key sectors. The programme is part of the Department for Education’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee: helping everyone gain skills for life, and it is overseen by the Mayor of London. These bootcamps support key priority sectors including digital, green, construction, creative, hospitality, health and social care.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “It is important that we use all the means available to help people gain the skills and confidence to apply for jobs in key sectors and to ensure that businesses can benefit from the talent across the breadth of Enfield’s diverse communities. In turn, our local economy will be supported by filling vacancies, addressing skills shortages which will boost productivity and creativity.”

Applications can be made online and places are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Enfield is home to many transformative building and regeneration projects and the Council will be liaising with partners in the construction industry to provide the training and job opportunities. These partners include developer Vistry Partnerships who are building the first homes at the £6 billion Meridian Water project, Transport for London, Berkeley Homes, Acciona and the North London Heat and Power Project.

Training will be focused on the skills required by Enfield-based developers. There will also be an emphasis on inclusivity, including getting women into construction.

For other local jobs and training opportunities, visit Enfield Council’s Jobs and Skills page or sign up to the Jobs and Training Newsletter.