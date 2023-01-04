A total of 16,132 people were registered unemployed at the end of December 2022, according to the data kept at the District Labour Offices, the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) has said.

Taking into account seasonal variations according to the corrected data, which show the trend of unemployment, the number of the registered unemployed in December 2022 increased to 14,131 persons compared to 14,081 in the previous month.

Compared to December 2021 there was an increase of 1,332 persons or 9.0% mainly attributed to the sectors of accommodation and catering services (increase 608), financial and insurance activities (increase 567), transport and storage (increase 145), information and communication (increase 74) and activities related to human health and social care (increase 65).