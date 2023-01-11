After days of TV interviews and leaks, Prince Harry’s memoir officially went on sale on Tuesday. Spare speaks of Harry’s grief growing up after the death of his mother Princess Diana, his use of drugs to cope, how he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan, and even how he lost his virginity. He also reveals a heated row with brother William, the heir to the throne, and how they had both begged his father King Charles, not to marry Camilla, now the queen consort.

Published by Penguin Random House, the book is the latest revelatory offering from Harry and his wife Meghan since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and follows their Netflix documentary last month.

Spare currently ranks as the best-seller on Amazon’s UK, U.S., Australian German and Canadian websites.