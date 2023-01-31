President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades has expressed satisfaction over the new Security Council resolution renewing UNFICYP’s mandate.

He told reporters on Tuesday when invited to comment on the resolution that he believes “ it fully meets the demands of the Republic of Cyprus and international laws. Therefore, I express my satisfaction.”

Asked about the reaction of the Turkish side to the resolution, President Anastasiades responded, “all their life they not only react but act against international law.”

Therefore, he added, Turkey’s behavior “doesn’t surprise me if you consider that they demand a change of the basis (of a solution), despite what was agreed at a high level, despite a plethora of resolutions, and despite ECHR rulings. Audacity knows no boundaries.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

In the adopted resolution, renewing UNFICYP’s mandate for a year this time, in relation to Varosha, the Security Council expresses “deep regret” as regards the continuation of unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements on Varosha and calls for the immediate reversal of this course of action and of all steps taken on Varosha. Also, it adds that “any further unilateral action may prompt a response from the Security Council and continues to stress the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement.”