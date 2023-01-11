Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades briefed on Wednesday Princess Anne of the United Kingdom on the Cyprus issue and ongoing Turkish provocations.

Princess Anne, who is visiting Cyprus in order to meet and thank British peacekeepers serving in UNFICYP, had a meeting at the Presidential Palace, with President Anastasiades.

Princess Anna was welcomed at the Presidential Palace by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides and then she had a meeting with President Anastasiades in his office, a presidency press release says.

During the meeting, President Anastasiades briefed the Princess about the current state of affairs as regards the Cyprus issue and ongoing Turkish provocations. They also discussed issues related to Climate Change, as well as the energy crisis created as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Anastasiades said in a tweet that it was a pleasure to receive today The Princess Royal, noting that they reiterated their “common aspiration to further develop and expand the historical ties and enduring bonds between Cyprus and the UK, both at the bilateral level as well as within our Commonwealth family.”