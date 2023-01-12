Ponders End shooting: man remains critical as detectives continue appeal for witnesses and

Specialist detectives are appealing to people with information to come forward as a man remains in critical condition following a shooting in Ponders End.

Police were called by hospital staff at 14:33hrs on Saturday, 7 January after a 26-year-old man was admitted with a gunshot injury.

His next of kin are aware.

Detectives from Specialist Crime (Trident) urge anyone who has information that could help their enquiries to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, senior investigator, said: “We believe the victim was in a car with friends parked up in Derby Road EN3 when they were approached by at least two suspects who fired without warning and then fled on foot.

“I know the incident has horrified members of the local community, who are disgusted that such brazen violence could take place in broad daylight on their streets. We share that feeling and we’re working to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“As if often the case, the answer to establishing the chain of events that led to this incident could lie in the community. We’ve heard from people already, but we remain keen to hear from those who have information they want to share with us.”

Detective Superintendent Marco Bardetti, North Area Command Unit, said: “We’re supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate and continue to work with our trusted local partners, Independent Advisory Groups and community forums following this dreadful incident.

“It is vital that police and the community work together to put criminals behind bars. If you’ve information you want to share, but may be worried about it, that is understandable. Methods such as the independent charity Crimestoppers are 100% anonymous – and you could provide us with valuable information to make arrests.”

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.