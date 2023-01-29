Detectives searching for missing Nathan Cole are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Nathan, who is 32 and from the Notting Hill area, was last in contact with his family at 21:33hrs on Sat, 21 January in Wandsworth, when he told them he was going to a gig in Camden.

After extensive CCTV enquiries, police have discovered a last sighting of him at 22:46hrs on Saturday, 21 January.

Nathan was seen boarding a 158 bus in Black Horse Road, E17 that was heading north towards Chingford.

Prior to boarding the bus he was recorded buying four cans of lager in a local shop.

Nathan is 5ft 10ins, slim build with brown short hair and wears glasses.

He last seen wearing a light jacket, red scarf and black top, trousers and shoes; he was also carrying a dark rucksack.

Nathan has not been in touch with his family, gone to work and there has been no activity on his phone or bank account.

Specialist search officers have conducted searches in the area he was last seen, but without success.

Detective Sergeant Julie Morrow of the Central West Missing Person Unit, said: “This is totally out of character for Nathan and both his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare. If anyone has any information, or saw Nathan, please contact police.

Any small bit of information could be vital and may save hours of police work by directing officers to where Nathan was last seen.

Lastly my appeal is to Nathan, if you are well then please contact your family who are so very worried about you, or contact officers, you are not in any trouble and we just want to know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 23MIS002577