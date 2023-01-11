Peter Andre jetted off to Australia on Boxing Day to spend quality time with his parents amid their declining health.

The singer, 49, took to social media to share sweet snaps from the two week trip which he took with his wife Emily, and children Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Amelia, 8, and Theo, 6.

Just before Christmas, Peter detailed his fears for the health of his mum Thea, 86, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s, and father Savvas, 89.

In one adorable image, Thea beamed as he held Peter’s face in her hands as he smiled back at her. Another saw her enjoying cuddles with her grandchildren, while a separate image showed Emily hugging Thea as she wore a mask.

Peter captioned the group of images: “These last two weeks have meant the world to us. Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad.”

He also shared a short clip of his mum’s reaction to seeing Junior. The video sees the teenager speaking to his Yiayia in Greek. Peter wrote: “Her reaction to Junior is beautiful. Always asking about Bista. They always speak Greek together.”

Last September, the singer admitted he is finding it hard to watch his elderly mother “suffering and declining” as old age takes its toll.