Police located on Sunday two packages containing drugs at a beach in the government-controlled areas of Famagusta district. In the last ten days over 20 kgs of cannabis have washed up in the area.

Police Spokesman Christos Andreou said that in the last ten days in various locations in the Famagusta district a number of packages have been located which contain cannabis.

On Sunday, after a coordinated police operation in the coastal area of Famagusta district two more packags were located and seized.

The packages contain big amounts of drugs with Police carrying out investigations to ascertain if they have been thrown in the sea by anyone to get rid of them and they are being washed up on the beaches of Famagusta district.

In the last ten days of December more than 20 kilos of cannabis were washed up on beaches in the Famagusta district. Only on Friday, December 30, three kilos of cannabis had been found on a beach in the area, which were seized by the Police.