The final member of a gang which carried out a series of high value vehicle robberies has been jailed.

Donte Noble, 19 (19.03.03) of Crofts Lane, N22 was jailed for three years and six months at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 27 January.

Two other members of the gang were previously jailed. having been found guilty along with Noble of conspiracy to rob at an earlier trial.

Ramzak Ngatika, 19 (19.12.03) of Lymington Avenue, N22 was jailed for five years and Melvin Kamara, 18 (23.05.04) of Seacole Close, W3 was jailed for three years at Wood Green Crown Court on 12 January 2023.

A fourth male, then aged 17, received a youth rehabilitation order after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in August 2021.

The sentencing follows a Met Police operation into a series of car robberies in the areas of Bounds Green, Palmers Green and Green Lanes between April and August 2021.

Detectives identified that the group were responsible for around 30 vehicle robberies, with an estimated value in excess of £1million.

The robberies were planned, with the gang identifying luxury cars and following them. They surrounded these cars with their vehicles, and drivers were threatened with violence, often at knifepoint, if they did not comply. Victims received minor physical injuries.

The vehicles were then taken to breakers yards across the capital before being shipped abroad where they were re-sold

Acting Detective Sergeant Daryl Belsey of the Met’s North Area Robbery Team said: “This group were responsible for a series of terrifying robberies committed over a six-month period across north London.

“Following a fast-paced and diligent investigation, the suspects were identified and arrested before any more offences could be committed.

“Since the group were arrested and taken off the streets, there was an 80% reduction in vehicle robberies on the boroughs where they operated.

“PC Tim Foster from the North Area Robbery Team has been integral to the successful outcome of this investigation. It is meticulous police work like this which helps keep the public safe and put the perpetrators of criminal activity behind bars.”