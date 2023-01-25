New Salamis 1 Tilbury 1 ATT 132 21st January 2023

The first game in the Scott Dash era for Tilbury saw the Dockers travel to North London as they faced New Salamis. Dashy has had a couple of weeks to train with his side due to Tilbury’s fixture being called off last week against Basildon United. Three new signings were involved in the starting XI as Michael-Percil, Brown and Osamudamwen started, whilst Testolin would make his debut off the bench.

Tilbury started the game lively and within the first 7 minutes, new signing, Freddie Brown delivered a flat corner toward the front post which found an arriving Martin Tuohy. Tuohy’s flick on looped over the keeper and was only stopped by a headed clearance off the line.

The Dockers continued to knock on the door and after 16 minutes, Michael-Percil drove inside from the left-hand side and pulled off a delicate chip to find Clark making a run in behind. Clarky took the ball down with his chest brilliantly, but his effort was blocked and deflected out of play.

The hosts began to grow into the game though as Skandari drilled a strike toward the near post, but his strike smacked the inside of the post and somehow did not cross the line. New Salamis kept the attack alive though and worked the ball out wide to Louie Remy who had space on the right-hand side. Remy’s strike was powerful and headed towards the near side top corner, until Christian North got a strong hand to the effort and pushed the ball around the post.

A quick counterattack saw Tostolin break quickly down the right flank. He looked inside and a darting run by Hughes-Mason drew away the defender before Kiers ran over the ball to allow it to carry on through to Donovan who had space on the opposite side of the pitch. However, he was dispossessed, and the ball was put out of play. The resulting corner led to a counterattack the other way, as New Salamis broke quickly through Asamoah, but the striker was stopped in his tracks by an amazing last-ditch tackle from Kiernan Hughes-Mason.

The visitors continued to look for the breakthrough, and a long ball forward by Reeve is sent over the New Salamis defence and into the path of Tostolin who had only the keeper to beat. The defender was quick to recover and get his body between the attacker and the ball, but Tostolin did not give up and battled his way into getting a shot on goal, which was denied by a good reflex save.

Christian North was called to action once again in the 77th minute when Skandari skipped past his man on the left wing and cut back onto his right foot. He was given time and space on the edge of the box to once again drill a low shot toward the near post, but this time he was denied by another great save as North got down well to keep the scoreline level.

The deadline was finally broken in the 83rd minute and the goal went the way of the home side. A corner was whipped into the box and Tilbury were unable to clear away the danger. The ball fell to Derek Asamoah and an improvised finish from close range was enough to break past the resistance of North.

The Dockers did not lie down though and found an equaliser in stoppage time through none other than defender, Luke Reeve. Archie Edwards took the corner and swung in a perfect cross toward the front post. His delivery was met by an arriving Reeve, who rose above his marker to fire in a bullet header that flew past the keeper who could only stand and watch. The travelling Tilbury fans erupted with noise as Luke Reeve celebrated his first senior goal, which gave the visitors a much- needed point away from home.