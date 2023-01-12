The health centre neighbours the site where the council is building 130 council homes that will transform the lives of people in the local area.

Welbourne Health Centre, the new medical facility, delivered by Haringey Council and NHS North Central London Integrated Care Board (ICB) will significantly improve health facilities and opportunities after it was given the green light.

It will deliver primary care services and safeguard quality healthcare provision for people of all ages. The Lawrence House Group, a GP practice which currently has four surgeries in Haringey will be relocating its medical centres in Hale Village and Dowsett Road to the Welbourne Health Centre.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development and Cllr Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Wellbeing, said:

This is a milestone for residents in Tottenham and across the borough as health partners work to deliver a much-needed healthcare centre on the Welbourne site. We are committed to working closely with our partners in the Integrated Care Board, to develop a facility that will give local people access to excellent health facilities. Our community is at the heart of everything we do. We continue to work in partnership with local NHS partners to help deliver new facilities in additional locations that meet the health and wellbeing needs of people in our borough, to help them live healthy and fulfilling lives. The provision of another 130 new Council homes, in what will become known as Walter Tull house, is yet another substantial achievement within the Council’s ambitious house-building programme that is aiming to build 3,000 council homes over ten years. We cannot wait to welcome patients into the new clinic facility and new tenants into our homes.

Dr John Rohan, GP Partner, Lawrence House Surgery, said:

The Welbourne development is great news for our patients and staff. It has been a long process to get to this stage, but we are very excited to be within touching distance of achieving our aim of having a fit for purpose, state-of-the-art facility. Our patient list size has increased over time and given the new housing developments locally, we expect patient numbers to continue to rise. The new surgery will allow us to expand and develop the primary care services that we can offer to our patients. The doctors and staff at Lawrence House Surgery are thrilled at the prospect of moving to new premises in the Autumn 2023 and would like to thank all those involved in the development of the new surgery.

Rachel Lissauer, Director of Integration for Haringey, and Dr Peter Christian, Interim Clinical Lead for Haringey, NHS North Central London Integrated Care Board, said:

We are so pleased that this development has finally been given the green light. This is a huge achievement requiring hard work and cooperation from a range of organisations and will mean that patients in the Tottenham area will benefit from a much-needed healthcare facility. These new premises will provide an excellent working environment for our hard-working GPs and practice staff and it is hoped will also attract the next generation of GPs and healthcare professionals, ensuring the sustainability of general practice going forwards. Improving primary care estates across the borough is a key priority for us. This is the third primary care investment scheme we have undertaken in Haringey with over £11m invested in the last two years with completed schemes in Muswell Hill and Green Lanes and Welbourne to follow in 2023. Several further primary care estates improvement projects for Haringey are in development. The Welbourne facility and the wider programme of work reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in primary care premises to support the delivery of high-quality services for patients now and into the future.

In 2015, the Haringey Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) commissioned a joint report with NHS England which identified a need for a health facility by 2025.

Following this, a task force was formed, comprising of officers from the council, NHS England and the CCG, local councillors and Healthwatch Haringey who identified the former Welbourne Community Centre as the most appropriate location for the initiative. Planning permission which was granted to Related Argent for the Welbourne site in 2019 will provide 130 residential units plus a health centre.