A murder investigation is under way following a fatal stabbing in Peckham on Friday evening.

Police were called at 20:24hrs on Friday, 30 December to reports of a stabbing in Peckham Rye Park and Common, close to the café off Strakers Road.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene shortly after 21:00hrs.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, 31 December and found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

A crime scene is in place covering much of the park and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who has been killed. We will provide them with every possible support.

“The investigation is in its early stages and as yet no arrests have been made. We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as we piece together what happened on Friday evening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around the park, particularly in the area near the café and playground, at about 20:00hrs.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else with information about this attack. I know it can be daunting to come forward, but the insight you may be able to offer could be crucial in identifying the person or people responsible.”

Any who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 with the reference 6165/30DEC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.