Under 18 White go top of the league a 5-2 win at home

There some mixed results for the many teams of community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 15 Girls had to endure challenging conditions in stormy weather, but once the rain settled down, they regained their momentum and put on another stellar performance. They were rather fortunate to go 3-1 up at half time as the score did not reflect how well the oppositions played. However, the Under 15 Girls were much improved in the second half as they dominated possession. The theme this week during training for the squad was defending and they were challenged with three key targets during the match. These were: 1) Pressing, in particular triggers and press from the top. 2) Staying compact to protect the middle and watch the space between lines, 3) Try to get a goal in first 15 minutes. They ran out 5-1 winners in the end with Shekhinah (2), Mea B (2) and Mia getting the goals. Hallie was named Player of the Match for showing a confidence as the game went on and for defending very well and never shying away from a challenge.

David Poncia and Savvas Zavros Under 18 Gold were in Challenge Cup action and faced a challenge playing against a team in a higher division. Their opponents were also a year older but it was a good test of character for the team and important for them what that level looks like, especially as there were several Barnet FC players in the opposition team. The Under 18 Gold gave a good account of themselves and played with 10 players for the last third of the game eventually losing 7-1. A contemplative coach David said “…They don’t know it yet but it was a valuable lesson for them all.” Vlad got his team’s only goal with Nasim named Man of the Match.

Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White played their first game in their last year in grassroots youth football. The boys knew that a win would take them to the top of table with four league matches left. Even though they started quite brightly, they were also too often, too sloppy and went behind. They did score the equaliser soon after and went into half time 1-1. The talk during the interval was simple as the team were told to speed up their decision making, move the ball quicker and test the goalkeeper more. Two half time substitutes came on and made an instant impact and in the first twenty minutes of the second half, the boys had 20 shots on goal giving the opposition goalkeeper plenty to do. He was in inspired form as he made several excellent saves. By this point, the Under 18 White were relentless and dominant and it was no surprise when the goals did come. They went 3-1 up before opposition pulled one back but then the Under 18 White scored two quick goals and with a 5-2 lead, it was a comfortable last 10 minutes. The team were excellent in the second half. Man of the Match was awarded to Nicholas Theodorou who put on a standout performance, scoring two goals and creating two others. After the match coach Michael said: “Today every member of the 16 man squad made a positive contribution. The boys were magnificent and we are very proud coaches today. A massive thank you to the parents and supporters who turned out to cheer on the boys as their positive contribution always helps hugely.” The goals were scored Nicholas Theodorou (2), Igor Matos-Gomes, Godwin Obeng and Andreas Fereos who has now scored five times against the same opponents this season.

Ali Emir’s Under 10 Girls had a good game after a long six weeks without a game. It was a game of many ups and downs but the girls kept fighting and working hard. They lacked focus at times but kept going to the final whistle which was great to see. There were plenty if improvements to celebrate in positional play and also set pieces.

Jasin Plysi and Tony Stylianides’ Under 12 White Lions came away with a 3-3 draw after being 1-0 up at half time. The first half was a bit scrappy with a couple of half chances for both teams. As the game wore on, the Under 12 Girls started to apply more pressure and were rewarded by a brilliant chipped goal to take the lead. They also had more of the play in the second half as the girls moved the ball quicker. The opposition pulled one back against the run of play, but this didn’t faze the team one bit as the girls went on to score their third within a minute thanks to a well taken volley to give them 3-1 lead. With minutes to go, the opposition clawed their way back to 3-3. The girls didn’t stop battling and could have won the match right at the very end it was a nail-biting end to the game. After the match coach Jason said: “It was a great game to watch and more importantly it was played in good spirits. Even the girls were disappointed they were told to be that they should be proud of their performance. Tony and I certainly were!” Goals were scored by Cecily and Player of the Match Sofia (2)

Sophia Karanicholas’ Under 12 Green Girls won again thanks to two own goals, a brace from Esme and Aanya and another from Melina. It took a while for the girls to get into the game which was understandable given it was their first game in four weeks. However, after the first 15 minutes, they got into their rhythm and the goals started to flow. The girls battled for the for the ball fantastically well in a great team effort. Player of the Match was awarded to Amelia who was composed on the ball and made good decisions when to pass and when to dribble.

Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 14 White were in Challenge Cup action and progressed to the next round thanks to a 4-0 win. Andre, Kordian, Andrew and Lewis were the scorers. It was the team’s first match since the Christmas the team got their rewards against a team in a higher division. The boys coped admirably well with the expected barrage of balls in the air and went into the half time interval 1-0 up thanks to Andre’s strong finish after a decisive run from midfield. In what was a scrappy game, the boys had to battle hard but couldn’t some fo the chances they created. Fresh legs were sent on and this proved decisive. A towering header from a corner by Kordian made it 2-0, and with that our energy levels rose, and their quality of play rose with it. A third came from Andrew after another incisive run by Andre through the heart of the opposition to then unselfishly square it for a tap in. Finally, a superb header from Lewis from a great cross made it 4-0. Man of the Match was awarded to Kordian for a strong and disciplined midfield display. When he was switched to striker he scored the key second goal with a great header, and his all -round play upfront made a big difference.

Adam Demetri’s Under 18 Silver are through to the quarter final of the Middlesex Cup thanks to a battling performance and winning 2-1. The boys were well up for the game and they started off strong applying lots of pressure on the home team. The Under 18 Silver hit the bar twice and two fantastic saves from the opposition goalkeeper denied them a deserved opening goal. Against the run of play, the Under 18 Silver went behind after giving away a needless corner but the boys didn’t let their heads drop and were superb in the second half. They got the equaliser 10 minutes into the second period and they quickly followed it up with the second, decisive goal, a fantastic left foot shot from Brodie.



The Men’s Team, who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB Partners had a bad day at the office as they beaten in the cup by a team a division below. Unfortunately, there was worse news as one of the team’s key players suffered a serious knee injury and had to be taken to hospital. The team and the club would like to wish Nicholas Gregoriou a speedy recovery. On the pitch, the team were simply not at it and with several changes and key players out it was a day to forget. It was the first match this season they had failed to score or even register a shot on target as they went down 5-0. A day to forget.

