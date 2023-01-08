Turkey’s “absurd intimidations” against Greece must stop, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez tweeted earlier Friday, linking to an English Kathimerini tweet from Wednesday.

“Erdogan’s continued threats against #Greece are entirely unacceptable behavior from the leader of a @NATO country. These absurd intimidations must stop,” Menendez said, using the Committee’s Democratic majority’s Twitter account @SFRCDems.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had, on Wednesday, threatened Greece, not for the first time, with a missile strike if it did not “behave.”