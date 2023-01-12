A man has been jailed after he robbed a man he had arranged to meet on a dating site in Hackney.

Ashley Jackson, 19 (20.01.03), of Barbauld Road, N16 appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 January where he was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment for robbery and six months for being in possession of a knife. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Jackson had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on 15 December.

On Friday, 11 November 2022, Jackson arranged to meet with a man aged in his 40s, who he had met on a dating website. After they had met at an address in the E1 area and spent some time together Jackson pulled a knife from his sleeve and threatened the victim, demanding he give him money.

Jackson took £180 in cash from the victim before calling a taxi and leaving.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit, Jackson was arrested on Tuesday, 15 November.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alex O’Sullivan said: “The effects of becoming a victim of robbery, particularly where there is threat of violence, run far deeper than a loss of cash or property – they can be traumatic and long-lasting.

“Jackson has now been removed from the community, where he can no longer victimise the public. I sincerely hope this brings the victim the sense that justice has been served.”

Do you know about someone who is carrying a knife/you suspect is dealing drugs/you suspect is exploiting children/involved in crime? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.