A man has been convicted of the murder of his father following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, (14/10/68) of Chelmsford Road, Southgate was found guilty of murder on Friday, 27 January.

The victim, 86-year-old Arjan Singh Vig, also lived at Chelmsford Road, Southgate. Police had been called to a disturbance at the address at 21:41hrs on Saturday, 30 October 2021, and despite the efforts of emergency services Arjan Singh Vig was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Deekan Paul Singh Vig will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 10 February.