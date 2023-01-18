A man has been found guilty of raping a woman while she slept at a party in north London.

Marcelle DaCosta, 36 (23.10.86) of West End Avenue, Leyton, was unanimously found guilty of rape at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 16 January following a trial.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 8 February.

The court heard that victim, aged in her 20s, attended a party in Enfield on 6 February 2021.

She left the gathering and attended two further addresses with DaCosta and two others.

The woman twice tried to leave the parties. In the early hours of the morning of 7 February 2021, in the second address in Enfield, the woman fell asleep and DaCosta raped her.

She reported the incident to police on 13 February 2021 and detectives from the North Area’s Public Protection team launched an investigation.

The woman was supported by specialist officers.

DaCosta was arrested on 19 April 2021 on suspicion of rape. He was subsequently charged on 23 December 2021.

Detective Sergeant Myles Bossman from the North Area Public Protection team, who led the investigation, said: “DaCosta is an extremely dangerous individual. In what can only be described as predatory, he subjected a woman scarcely known to him to serious sexual assault without any remorse for his actions. The victim was at her most vulnerable as she slept. The verdict shows that such violence against women will not be tolerated.

“With the support of her family and the community, this woman showed immense bravery and courage in supporting a police investigation. I would like to thank her for her strength, and the many witnesses who provided evidence. I hope the conviction goes some way to providing closure after what must have been a shocking experience.

“The Met encourages anyone who is victim or witness to sexual assault, to contact police. There is zero tolerance for such serious offences. This conviction serves as a reminder that those who commit such horrific offences will be found and justice duly be served.

