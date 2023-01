A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection to a man being assaulted and harassed at Westminster Underground station on Tuesday 24 January.

Geza Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, Leyland, is charged with one count of common assault and a public order offence.

He is also charged with a second public order offence in connection to a separate incident on Parliament Street on 19 January.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 February.