Detectives investigating the shooting outside a church in Euston have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was arrested after a car was stopped in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet, shortly before 4pm on Sunday, 15 January. He has been taken into custody

Police were called at 13:29hrs on Saturday, 14 January to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.

Officers responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a central London hospital and her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

At 14:05hrs, police were informed that a seven-year-old girl had been taken to a central London hospital with injuries sustained in the same incident. She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.