A police officer has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted whilst attempting to detain a man in Haringey.

At about 12:20hrs on Thursday, 19 January, officers responded to reports of a disturbance inside a building on High Road, N17.

They were confronted by a man, aged 32, who struck one of them before leaving the scene.

The officers chased after him and he was detained nearby. Additional officers attended and he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken into custody at a north London police station where he assaulted two further police officers and made racist comments towards others.

Shortly after being struck, a police constable collapsed and was taken unwell.

He was provided with emergency first aid by his colleagues before being taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition receiving treatment.

Chief Inspector Karl Curran said: “Police officers go to work every day with the primary aim of protecting the public.

“Today, several officers have been injured by a man who had been acting aggressively towards members of the public.

“One of these officers remains in hospital. Our thoughts are we with him and his family, as well as his colleagues.

“I would like to praise the actions of the officers who quickly went to his assistance and provided him with first aid.”