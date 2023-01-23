For the first time ever, the Lord’s Prayer was read in Sierra Leonean Krio at a UK Greek Orthodox Church. The historic event was hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Transfiguration in Coventry.

The service was presided over by His Grace Bishop Maximus of Melitini. The reader was Alexios Gennaris, who for six years, has been supporting the mission of Bishop Themistocles Adamopoulo based in Freetown, Sierra Leone. As well as the mission, Alexios helps families living in absolute poverty. He’ll be visiting them this February and whilst there, will be holding two parties for 90 children, most of which lost their homes and belongings in 2022.