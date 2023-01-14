Lisa Marie Presley will be buried near her father and late son at the family’s Tennessee estate, Graceland, according to a family representative.

The singer, who died after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest in her home Thursday, was 54 years old.

She was the only child of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Elvis Presley.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben,” a representative for her daughter said.

Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in August 2020 aged 27.

How Lisa Marie Presley turned personal tragedy into hope

In one of her final posts on social media, Presley shared an essay she wrote for People Magazine about her struggle with grief after her son’s death.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote. “Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving.”

She is survived by three daughters – Riley Keough, an actress, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood – and her mother, Priscilla.

Presley became the sole heir to the Graceland estate and its 17,500 square foot mansion when she turned 25, according to the Graceland website.

The mansion is second only to the White House as the most visited home in the United States, according to the estate’s website.

Days before her death, she had visited Graceland to celebrate what would have been his 88th birthday on 8 January.

Following the news of her death, well-wishers laid flowers and lit candles outside its gates

