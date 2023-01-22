On January 19, 2023, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, and at the gracious invitation of Mr. William Morris, President of the University of Oxford’s Newman Society, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, offered a special lecture on the Sacramental Theology of the Orthodox Church. A question and answer session was held after the approximately one-hour lecture.

As a symbol of Christian unity, Fr. Nephon presented the President of the Newman Society with a museum replica of an Italo-Byzantine Icon of Christ’s Crucifixion, which bore an inscription commemorating the event. Overjoyed by the event, the members of the Newman Society will soon visit the historic Archdiocesan Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, London, for the next celebration of the Divine Liturgy in English.