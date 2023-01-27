Larnaca is becoming a modern, European municipality, with upgraded existing and new infrastructure, with services to its residents and visitors that highlight its advantages, turning it into an attractive place to live, to do business and a unique tourist destination, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday.

In his address at the inauguration of works in Larnaca, the President expressed satisfaction because, as he explained, “today, through my tour of the city, I saw for myself the regenerated Larnaca, which is nothing like the one of previous decades, a city that is on a clear path of development and progress.

The President referred to “emblematic public utility projects with multiplier benefits for the Municipality and the city of Larnaca that for decades have been justified – but remained until recently unfulfilled – demands of the city’s citizens”.

Equally important, said the President, is the preparation of the area plan of the former refineries in the urban area of the Municipalities of Larnaca and Livadia, as well as the addressing of the long-standing problem that Larnaca faced from flooding in residential areas during the winter months.

On the issue of the integrated development of Larnaca’s port and marina, the President of the Republic said that “this is the largest investment ever made in Cyprus, with an estimated total expenditure of €1.2 billion.

He stressed that “apart from the creation of more than 4,000 new jobs and the upgraded identity it will give to our tourism product, the additional estimated benefits for the economy are estimated to exceed 120 million euros per year once it is fully developed.”

According to the President, during his term in office, projects totalling 157 million euros have been implemented or initiated in the Municipality of Larnaca with the decisive contribution of the government, either through the allocation of national funds or through co-financing from the European Union.

President Anastasiades also said that “as I hand over the governance of the country in the next few days, I sincerely feel that I have done everything possible to leave not only those who voted for me, but all citizens satisfied. The people will judge whether I have succeeded or not”.

In his own address, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said that the total cost of the three projects amounted to around 14 million euros and they contribute to the revitalisation of the Larnaca Commercial District. He also said that with the integrated development of the port and marina, the expected arrival of cruise ships, the Commercial District is expected to be greatly strengthened as 27 cruise ship arrivals with over 27,000 visitors in total are expected in 2023.

The President of the Republic inspected the works for the third phase of the reconstruction of the Larnaca – Dhekelia coastal road in the Oroklini area. He then visited the former refineries site on the Larnaca – Dhekelia coastal front, where he inspected the area and was informed about the development processes.

Subsequently, President Anastasiades inaugurated the renovated Larnaca Archaeological Museum, the new facilities of the city’s Tennis Club, unveiled a plaque at the Castle Square and inaugurated works at Zouhouri Square.