The wonderful Cypriot singer Konstantina will be performing live at The Clissold Arms, North London’s renowned and award winning gastro Greek restaurant, on Sunday 29th January 2023.

Konstantina is a highly acclaimed artist who has graced the stages of Greece and Cyprus with her spectacular performances. She has also worked alongside some of the finest Greek singers and musicians.

Her original and breath-taking voice has made her a recognised and much admired artist.

Pavlos Doukanaris and Stelios Tzanetis will be joining Konstantina on stage to bring you an outstanding and memorable evening.

Please book early to avoid disappointment. For further enquiries and reservations call 07990 377 789.

£60pp includes full set menu; vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian options available – please specify when booking.

Doors open at 7pm.

Brought to you by Montana International Music.