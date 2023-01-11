Brent Cross Town, the £8bn development at the heart of the Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration scheme, has started major construction on its first affordable homes, bringing hundreds of new jobs and training opportunities to the area.

Barnet’s new neighbourhood, Brent Cross Town, is being delivered in partnership by Related Argent and Barnet Council and is fulfilling its promise to provide affordable homes alongside new public parks and community infrastructure first.

120 new homes will be ready to welcome residents from the Whitefield Estate in late 2024. The early delivery of affordable homes is a key part of our commitment to ensure that existing residents benefit first from our regeneration scheme.

The residential buildings are being constructed by Midgard, a UK-owned construction specialist. In the construction of the buildings up to 350 people will be working on the sites at peak time. We aim to ensure at least 20% of our workforce are from Barnet, Brent and Camden and are focused on bringing more women into our construction teams.

Councillor Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “Ensuring local people benefit from the development of Brent Cross Town is essential. Combined with new construction jobs and training opportunities as part of the build, this development will provide new homes for council tenants living in the Whitefield Estate and it’s being completed alongside community infrastructure such as parks, retail and leisure facilities before any private sale homes are delivered.”

Brent Cross Town has been designed to provide the facilities and amenities that residents need for daily life all available within walking distance.

From the new town’s design of having amenities all available within walking distance to reliable low-carbon heating and hot water, new residents will benefit from Brent Cross Town’s commitment to being a net zero town by 2030.

