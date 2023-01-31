There were some important results for community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC who are sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd

Jay Kemal, Jack Markou and Demi Christou’s Under 12 Green were in stunning form as they brushed aside their opponents I the Junior League Cup by winning 7-3 and moving into the next round. It was a great performance by the boys on a muddy and wet pitch but they still managed to play their football with the togetherness and spirit shown the most pleasing part of the performance. The Under 12 Green are still in three cup competitions and an exciting season continues to yield positive results. Goals were scored by Cos (3), Leo (2), Matthew and Lysandro.

Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetrious’s Under 14 White were also comfortable winners and thanks to a great performance they won 4-1. Even though the playing surface was less than ideal, the boys overcame the difficult conditions and did their best to keep the ball moving and play on the ground. The Under 14 White started strongly but were snatching at the chances they created. However, their domination, particularly from the press and then counter press, eventually paid dividends with a stunning strike from Kordian. A second soon followed with a trademark poachers finish by Lewis in the box after a good cross into the box by Andrew and then a third from Andre with a flicked header from a corner. With a 3-0 lead, the boys’ intensity dropped marginally and the opposition got a goal back to make it 3-1 going into half time. The boys upped the intensity in the second half but still needed goalkeeper Alessandro to make a handful of very good saves. The decisive fourth goal came via the penalty spot after Nicholas, with another great and tireless run, got upended by the goalkeeper as he was set to go round him and score. Andre stepped up and coolly slotted the ball home. The boys played out the rest of the match in a disciplined way in what was a described by coach Kyri as “…a very pleasing performance today against tricky opponents.”

Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White endured a tough morning in their quest to win the league title. Playing on a boggy, sticky pitch, which was narrow and short did not help. It meant there was very little space to play in a congested playing area. In a very scrappy match bereft of much quality the Under 18 White went 2-0 up at half time. Noel Allen’s got the opener which he expertly dispatched after a precise through ball. Billy Cook then produced the best skill of the match by chipping the goalkeeper from fully 40 yards.

From this position, the Under 18 White should’ve had the wherewithal to see out the game. However, a deflected goal from the opposition led to a backs-to-the-wall display for the last half hour and they held out, just, but not before an outstanding save from Man of the Match Stefanos Pieri whose dexterity saw him not only save the shot, but ensured he also pushed it away from danger. Three tough points earned to keep the Under 18 White unbeaten and top of the table but the game was marred by a serious injury to their captain Andreas S. The team and the club wish him well for a speedy recovery.

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 15 Girls suffered a rare defeat, losing 3-1. The opposition were worthy winners and deserve huge credit. They were positionally more disciplined, looked more like a team on the pitch, calmer on the ball and their passing play was impressive. The Under 15 Girls simply did not show up in the first half and that cost them. Even though the second half was far better thanks to greater intensity and with the ball predominantly in the opposition half, it wasn’t enough and the opposition saw out the match to get the win. There are plenty of learning points which will help the girls develop and motivated the coaches too. Goal was scored by Shekhinah

Managers Players of the Match was awarded to Shekhinah and Mea B who lifted the team in the second half and produced good link up play. The Player of the Match as chosen by the team was awarded to Sophia D for her runs on the wing.

Without a match, the Under 12 Green and White Lions played a friendly with a twist, where coaches Sophia Karanicholas, Jason Plysi and Tony Stylianides mixed up the two squads and just let the girls play. The result? A fun day where the girls enjoyed their football. Both Jason and Sophia were so proud to see how far all the girls have come in their development and huge credit to Jason and Tony who have instilled great confidence in their girls. On both sides, there was so much desire from all the girls to dribble with the ball and take players on ad there also saw elements of great decision making between dribbling forward versus linking up and passing the ball.

Mary Tryphona and Christian Noble’s Under 12 Tigers played three games of 22 minutes. Both coaches expressed how proud they were of how well the team played. Firstly four girls volunteered to rotate to play in goal. There was plenty of great team passing from midfield to attack and in each game, the girls were rotated into different positions and they all played with passion and determination.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team, which is sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB suffered another poor result. Players not available and not taking chances that are created does not help but last week there was a lack of quality and making the right decision and it meant they paid for their errors. They lost 6-1 with Daniel getting the only goal.

Samuel Arthur and John Frangou’s Under 13 Green lost 9-3 but the score line was not indicative of how the game went as the game was much closer. The Under 13 Green raced into a 2-0 lead and they looked confident but the opposition came back and got an equaliser just before half time. The second half was more of the same but this time, the opposition defended in numbers, and the Under 13 Green just couldn’t break through. Fitness was a big factor, and the Under 13 Green were not able to track back to help the defence quick enough, resulting in conceding some transition goals. The context here is that this team is only four league games into their season and as a team the improvement has been significant. The boys on reflection felt that they could have got a better result and didn’t feel outmatched or outplayed. It is this level of self-belief within the team that is growing and both coaches we couldn’t be more pleased with the progression week on week. It was an enjoyable match to watch with great sportsmanship by all players and the opposition coach.

David Poncia and Savva Zavros’s Under 18 Gold won 3-2 thanks to retaining possession or the majority of the game, keeping their shape throughout and passing the ball around on a very difficult sloppy pitch. Goals from Vlad (2) and Nico

Zeno Vryonides’ Under 15 Green played away on a horrible pitch against a strong and talented team. The boys came out fast in the opening exchanges were they fought well and played their football. They eventually got the goals their play deserved and they won 3-1. A beautiful long range free kick from Andoni and two goals from Alex sealed the win. Man of the Match was awarded to Freddie who was superb in defence and then in a central midfield position.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.