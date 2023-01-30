15:19 26/01/2023

Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a sexual assault on a Central Line Underground train are today releasing this image in connection.

At 1.30pm on Saturday 17 December 2022, a woman boarded the westbound service at Bethnal Green and was stood behind a man.

The man then reached behind him and sexually assaulted her. When another passenger challenged his behaviour, he moved away from the victim and got off the train at Tottenham Court Road.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 185 of 17/12/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.