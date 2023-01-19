An impressive new artwork by London-based artist, Lakwena in collaboration with architects, IF_DO, has been revealed at Brent Cross Town today.

The 21-metre-high and 52-metre-long permanent public artwork is not only brightening the area but also wraps a sustainable energy substation which will supply electricity to all of Brent Cross Town, including the 6,700 new homes, 3 million sq ft of offices and new retail and leisure spaces. Brent Cross Town will source all electricity supplies within its control from 100% renewables sources.

The artwork sits next to London’s A406 North Circular, at the busy junction with the M1 motorway, and next to the new Brent Cross WestExternal link station, which is due to open this year. The vibrant colour scheme and scale of the artwork, which at its highest point is taller than the Angel of the North, creates a new local landmark in Barnet with an estimated six million people each year expected to see it from road and rail.

Councillor Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “We are investing in public art across Barnet because we recognise the potential to improve the wellbeing of our people and its positive role in building a sense of place. Not only will this iconic large-scale artwork put Brent Cross Town on the map, but it also showcases a talented London artist, and wraps an important piece of sustainable infrastructure that is key to meeting Brent Cross Town’s aspirations to achieve net zero Carbon by 2030 – this really is green innovation and creativity at its best.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan added: “Lakwena has created an incredible artwork that brings together creativity and sustainability and will be enjoyed by millions of people. London is a world class cultural capital and this major addition to our public realm in the heart of Brent Cross is another example of how we’re working together to build a better London for everyone.”

Read more about the substation hereExternal link.

Brent Cross Town, which is being delivered in partnership by Related Argent and Barnet Council, is being designed to be a net zero carbon development by 2030, and investment in efficient new infrastructure like this is a key part of this.

Find out more about sustainability across Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration programmeExternal link hereExternal link.

This week Barnet Council also launched its BarNET ZERO sustainability campaign to raise awareness of the climate emergency and how we can all do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint. You can view the campaign video hereExternal link