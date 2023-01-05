Home
Hertfordshire
5 January 2023
Get around for £2. Whether you are heading to work or into town, from 1 January to 31 March a single bus journey will cost no more than £2 on most routes across Hertfordshire. To find out more visit
www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/2farecap
#HelpForHouseholds
