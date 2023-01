Looking for a career change or a new job to kick-start 2023? You can learn more about pursuing a career in healthcare with Haringey Works, our employment services and North Middlesex Hospital NHS at our information session on Thursday, 19 January, at 11am Wood Green Library.

For more information and to sign up, click on the Eventbrite link below 👇

http://ow.ly/j39Y50MnEEc