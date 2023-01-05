Home
Haringey resident has been issued with a £400 illegal waste dumping fine after they were captured on the Council’s CCTV dumping waste
Posted on
5 January 2023
A resident of Farningham Road N17 has been issued with a £400 illegal waste dumping fine after they were captured on the Council’s CCTV dumping waste on a green space in the street
Report illegally dumped waste here:
https://bit.ly/2CwgmNe
