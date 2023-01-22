Greek star Maria Sakkari has become the latest women’s seed to crash out of the Australian Open, suffering a three-set, third-round upset at the hands of China’s Zhu Lin.

World No.87 Zhu fought her way to a tough 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4 win to celebrate Chinese New Year in fine style and set up a showdown with two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the last 16.

A rollercoaster encounter took twists and turns to the end, with Zhu converting a third break point to take a 5-4 lead in the third set before she served out the match after more than two-and-a-half hours.