AEK have handed Panathinaikos their maiden defeat of the season in a tense derby with Panathinaikos that has changed the complexion of the premiership race.

Enosi downed the “Trifylli” 1-0 at Agia Sophia Stadium in the headline fixture of the Greek Super League’s 17th round on Monday morning (AEDT), with the result seeing the yellow and black club go within four points of the league leaders.

AEK bagged the winner in the 68th minute, thanks to a great finish from midfielder Orbelin Pineda who nutmegged goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli from a very tight angle.

The hosts had a chance to bury the result deep into injury time through a Levi Garcia penalty, but Brignoli was able to keep it out with a strong dive to his left (90+10′).

Olympiacos thumped Volos 0-4 away for their third straight league victory as they continue to try breaking into the top three on the ladder.

The Piraeus side went ahead early through a fantastic penalty from winger Pep Biel which sailed into the top right (7′) and midfielder In-beom Hwang soon made it two with a phenomenal long-range strike into the right side of the goal (22′).

Striker Cedric Bakambu’s header in the 45th minute gave the “red-whites” a three-nil lead going into the break before marksman Youssef El Arabi added the final blow with a confident strike into the bottom left (75′).

Aris earned a major 3-0 success over Asteras Tripolis at “Kleanthis Vikelidis” ground to leap into fifth place.

The “yellow-blacks” went ahead through a powerful low-driven long shot from midfielder Manu Garcia into the bottom left (18′), with centre half Fabiano soon doubling their advantage with a tap-in from a well-worked free kick set piece (32′).

Aris forward Rafael Camacho secured the victory with a goal in the 90th minute to take his side two points in front of Volos.

Atromitos defeated Ionikos 2-0 at home in what is another poor performance for the Nikaia team that is currently locked in a tough relegation battle.

The match started horribly for the visitors as midfielder Raman Chibsah was sent off for a foul in the box just two minutes into the game, with striker Vidar Orn Kjartansson converting the subsequent penalty down the middle (4′).

Winger Dorin Rotariu soon polished off a comfortable win with a finish into an empty net (59′).

PAOK sealed a 0-3 away triumph over Lamia on Sunday morning to extend their eight-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and move within seven points of top spot.

The Thessaloniki outfit opened the scoring 13 minutes in when a Khaled Narey effort deflected off teammate Nelson Oliveira and into the net before midfielder Tiago Dantas doubled their lead with a strong shot into the left side of the goal (27′).

Winger Andrija Zivkovic guaranteed the win after finishing off an excellent team movement with a strike into the bottom right corner (58′).

Giannina secured a 1-3 away victory against Levadiakos to build on their great success over AEK last round.

The Epirus club pulled in front on the stroke of half time after winger Claudiu Cristian Balan volleyed the ball expertly into the top right (45′), with centre back Rodrigo Erramuspe following suit in the 65th minute from a free kick delivery.

Striker Giorgos Pamlidis made it a team hat-trick of volleys with a brilliant strike into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box in what was the best goal of the lot (69′).

Levadiakos defender Stavros Panagiotou bagged a late consolation with a remarkable long shot which soared into the left side of the net (88′).

Panetolikos and OFI will square off on Tuesday morning in the final clash of the matchday.

Greek Super League Ladder

1-Panathinaikos: 42

2-AEK: 38

3-PAOK: 35

4-Olympiacos: 35

5-Aris: 28

6-Volos: 26

7-Atromitos: 22

8-Panetolikos: 19 (16)

9-Giannina: 17

10-Asteras Tripolis: 17

11-OFI: 12 (16)

12-Levadiakos: 11

13-Lamia: 10

14-Ionikos: 8