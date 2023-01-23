If you are anxious about money, free ‘face-to-face’ expert advice will be available from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan Debt Buster bus on Monday 23 January at Caxton House Community Centre, N19 3RQ

The bus will also stop at Mildmay Community Centre, N16 8NA. on Wednesday 25 January.

As well as expert advice on debt, benefits, and welfare there will be webinars on a range of topics including budgeting and mental health.

Discover more: https://orlo.uk/kczu8