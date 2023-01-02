For the Cyprus we deserve in 2023

Article by Stefanos Stefanou/ General Secretary of AKEL

1 January 2023, “Haravgi” newspaper

One conclusion that emerges from all public opinion surveys is the people’s frustration in relation to the reality they are experiencing. Dissatisfaction and disappointment with the current reality, in AKEL’s view, leads to one option only: change. Namely, for a change that many people are certainly proclaiming, even if they do not have the good reputation to serve it. In our view, however, change can only come about by choosing a truly new course. That is, to change course that will lead us to a future without the current deficits and erroneous practices bequeathed by the ten-year Anastasiades – DISY government.

The dawn of 2023 marks the beginning of a new era. With citizens being the protagonists of change, as they will pass the baton to the next President. So let us ask ourselves and answer the crucial question without any petty-party blinkers: Can the person who has been part of the problem change Cyprus? In other words, can the two would-be successors of the Anastasiades government, both proudly proclaimed DISY officials Averof Neophytou and Nikos Christodoulides, get Cyprus out of the deadlock that their political boss has led it to?

The answer for AKEL is simple and clear: no, they cannot. That is why we as a Party decided to support an independent candidate who carries no political baggage. Andreas Mavroyiannis has the vision, he has the plan and he has the people. The programmatic positions he has announced form the basis for signing a social contract with the people, with five policy pillars that ensure prosperity and progress for our country:

1. Resumption of the procedure of the talks

Faithful to the model of Bi-zonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality as described by the UN and consistent to its commitment to a homeland belonging to all Cypriots.

2. Stamping out corruption and entanglement/interwoven interests.

Determined to initiate all legal procedures to ensure accountability and deliver justice.

3. The restoration of Cyprus’ prestige internationally.

Confident that the moral deficit left behind by the Anastasiades administration can be restored if we as a country regain our credibility.

4. The implementation of a government programme with a clear social agenda

Unwavering on the basic principle that underpins his candidacy of protecting vulnerable groups, young people and the low-paid strata.

5. Supporting healthy entrepreneurship and sustainable growth for a strong economy.

Standing firm on his principles and far from any practices to serve opportunistic gain at any price.

This change of course is what AKEL is referring to and this, in our view, is what is really at stake in the upcoming elections. Citizens are called upon to decide and must do so with a deep sense of individual responsibility. Because the issue of what will happen the day after is not which candidate or which parties will be celebrating, but what the future of our country will be. Cyprus deserves a better tomorrow than the yesterday delivered by the government of Nicos Anastasiades. Our people deserve a chance for peaceful coexistence so that growth can flourish. Cyprus can! It only needs to believe it to change course.