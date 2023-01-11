Thursday 12th January 2023
Premier League
Fulham v Chelsea 20.00pm BT Sport
Friday 13th January 2023
Premier League
Aston Villa v Leeds United 20.00pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Akritas v Olympiakos Nicosia
Enosis v Pafos
Saturday 14th January 2023
Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City 12.30pm BTSports
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool 15.00pm
Everton v Southampton 15.00pm
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 15.00pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United 15.00pm
Brentford v Bournemouth 17.30pm Sky Sports
FA Trophy
Solihull Moors v Barnet 15.00pm
Isthmian League Premier
Haringey Borough v Carshalton 15.00pm White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Isthmian League North
Brentwood v New Salamis 15.00pm
Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division
St Panteleimon v Crawley Green 15.00pm Hertingfordbury Park, West St, Hertford SG13 8EZ
Cyprus Football
Karmiotissa v APOEL
Greece Football
Lamia v Atromitos
PAOK v OFI
Sunday 15th January 2023
Premier League
Chelsea v Crystal Palace 14.00pm
Newcastle United v Fulham 14.00pm Sky Sports
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 16.30pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
AEK Larnaca v Aris Limassol
Apollon v Anorthosis
Greece Football
AEK Athens v Panaitolikos
Asteras Tripolis v Levadiakos
Olympiakos v Aris
PAS Giannina v Panathinaikos
Monday 16th January 2023
Cyprus Football
Doxa v Nea Salamis
Omonia v AEL
Greece Football
Ionikos v Volos NFC
Tuesday 17th January 2023
FA Cup 3rd round replays
Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood 19.45pm
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City 19.45pm
Leeds United v Cardiff City 19.45pm
Swansea City v Bristol City 19.45pm
Wigan Athletic v Luton Town 19.45pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 19.45pm
West Bromwich Albion v Chesterfield 19.45pm
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Yeovil 19.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Velocity Cup
Potters Bar v Haringey Borough
Spartan South Midlands Premier
London Colney v St Panteleimon FC 19.45pm
Wednesday 18th January 2023
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Manchester United 20.00pm
