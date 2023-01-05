Friday 6th January 2023
FA Cup
Third Round
Manchester United v Everton 20.00pm ITV
Cyprus Football
Nea Salamina v Enosis Neon Paralimni
Saturday 7th January 2023
FA Cup Third Round
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town 12.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth 12.30pm Gillingham v Leicester City 12.30pm BBC One Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City 12.30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton 12.30pm
Reading v Watford 12.30pm
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion 15.00pm Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion 15.00pm Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley 15.00pm AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 15.00pm
Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers 15.00pm Blackpool v Nottingham Forest 15.00pm
Hull City v Fulham 15.00pm
Millwall v Sheffield United 15.00pm
Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland 15.00pm
Ipswich Town v Rotherham United 15.00pm Brentford v West Ham United 17.30pm
Coventry City v Wrexham 17.30pm
Luton Town v Wigan Athletic 17.30pm
Grimsby Town v Burton Albion 17.30pm
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United 18.00pm BBC One Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.00pm ITV 4 Vanarama National League
Barnet v Gateshead 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, HA8 6AG
Isthmian League Premier
Corinthian Casuals v Haringey Borough 15.00pm
Isthmian League North
New Salamis v Gorleston 15.00pm Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Spartan South Midlands League Premier
Dunstable v St Panteleimon 15.00pm
Cyprus Football
Omonia Nicosia v Doxa
Anorthosis v AEK Larnaca
Greece Football
Levadiakos v PAS Giannina
Lamia v PAOK
Sunday 8th January 2023
FA Cup Third Round
Derby County v Barnsley 12.30pm
Bristol City v Swansea City 12.30pm
Stockport County v Walsall 14.00pm
Cardiff City v Leeds United 14.00pm ITV One Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers 14.00pm Hartlepool United v Stoke City 14.00pm Manchester City v Chelsea 16.30pm BBC One Aston Villa v Stevenage 16.30pm
Cyprus Football
Pafos v Apollon
AEL v APOEL
Greece Football
Volos NFC v Olympiakos
Atromitos v Ionikos
Aris v Asteras Tripolis
AEK Athens v Panathinaikos
Monday 9th January 2023
FA Cup Third Round
Oxford United v Arsenal 20.00pm ITV One Cyprus Football
Olympiakos Nicosia v Karmiotissa
Aris Limassol v Akritas
Greece Football
Panaitolikos v OFI
Tuesday 10th January 2023
Spartan South Midlands League Premier Colney Heath v St Panteleimon FC 19.45pm