Saturday 7th January 2023 FA Cup Third Round Preston North End v Huddersfield Town 12.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth 12.30pm Gillingham v Leicester City 12.30pm BBC One Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City 12.30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton 12.30pm Reading v Watford 12.30pm Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion 15.00pm Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion 15.00pm Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley 15.00pm AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 15.00pm Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers 15.00pm Blackpool v Nottingham Forest 15.00pm Hull City v Fulham 15.00pm Millwall v Sheffield United 15.00pm Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland 15.00pm Ipswich Town v Rotherham United 15.00pm Brentford v West Ham United 17.30pm

Coventry City v Wrexham 17.30pm

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic 17.30pm

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion 17.30pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United 18.00pm BBC One Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.00pm ITV 4 Vanarama National League

Barnet v Gateshead 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, HA8 6AG

Isthmian League Premier

Corinthian Casuals v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

Isthmian League North

New Salamis v Gorleston 15.00pm Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Spartan South Midlands League Premier

Dunstable v St Panteleimon 15.00pm

Cyprus Football

Omonia Nicosia v Doxa

Anorthosis v AEK Larnaca

Greece Football

Levadiakos v PAS Giannina

Lamia v PAOK

Sunday 8th January 2023

FA Cup Third Round

Derby County v Barnsley 12.30pm

Bristol City v Swansea City 12.30pm